Marmara Group establishes Heydar Aliyev Memorial Award

31 March 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation has inaugurated 16 distinct award categories to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Akkan Suver, the foundation's president, informed Azernews of this initiative.

He elaborated that among these categories, designed to honor the legacy of the foundation's departed members and volunteers, is the "Turkic World Award," established in memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people. The inaugural recipient of this prestigious award is Aziz Sancar, a Nobel laureate, world-renowned scientist, and honorary member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The awards encompass the following categories: "Suleyman Demirel – Democracy," "Zhelyu Zhelev – Philosophy," "Erhard Busek – Governance," "Bernard Lewis – History," "George Marovich – Intercultural Dialogue," "Şahap Kocatopçu – Export," "Hüsamettin Kavi – Industry," "Jacques Kamhi – Love and Peace," "Ahmet Samsunlu – Environment," "Yüksel Çengel – Politics," "Ogan Soysal – Foreign Affairs," "Yalçın Sönmez – Industrial Zone," "Orsçelik Balkan – Creative Thinking," "Sami Kohen – Media," and "Hadi Turkmen – Barrier-Free Life."

The awards will be conferred upon the winners during the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit, scheduled to take place from May 6 to 8 of this year.