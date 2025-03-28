President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

28 March 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

The message reads:

"Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday and convey my best wishes to all of you.

The month of Ramadan, in which our holy book, the Holy Quran, was revealed, calls for unity in the name of good intentions and deeds, encourages people to take the path of peace and equality. During this month, Muslims gain the opportunity to fulfill their conscientious duties and responsibilities before God and religion with dignity through fasting, rising to spiritual and moral perfection.

Every year, fast breaking ceremonies are held in Azerbaijan, as in the entire Muslim world, with great joy and satisfaction. During the month of Ramadan, which has become a celebration of national-spiritual solidarity, humanism, compassion and mercy in our country, people pray for the well-being and progress of our state, remembering with gratitude the immortal memory of our martyrs. I do believe that in the blessed days of Ramadan, which illuminates the hearts and souls of people with divine wisdom, your prayers, wishes and pure intentions are accepted by God and the Almighty does not withhold His mercy from our people.

My dear sisters and brothers!

Let me once again extend my Ramadan greetings to you and all our compatriots living in different corners of the world, wish happiness to your families and abundance to your tables.

May Allah accept your fasting and prayers!

Happy Ramadan!"