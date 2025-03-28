New nursery school in Azerbaijan's Sarijali village offers modern facilities [PHOTO]
In Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, a newly constructed nursery and kindergarten in Sarijali village is set to accommodate up to 100 young children, Azernews Garabagh Bureau was informed during a media tour of Sarijali village.
The 100-bed facility, designed to modern standards, aims to provide a comprehensive environment for early childhood development. Equipped with essential educational tools and designed for optimal safety and comfort, the center will focus on fostering intellectual, physical, and emotional growth.
The building is structured to accommodate five groups of children, each supported by a dedicated team to ensure personalized care and development. To enhance the children’s experience, a newly built playground features a range of activities, including sports and recreational equipment. Extensive landscaping has also been completed around the facility, creating an inviting and vibrant environment for the young learners.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the aforesaid village on March 27.
