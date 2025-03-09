Reduced visibility on roads: foggy conditions forecasted for March 10

9 March 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

On March 10, foggy weather conditions are expected across various regions of Azerbaijan, which may cause a significant reduction in visibility, especially on automobile highways, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

The Service noted that the visibility is anticipated to be limited to between 200 and 700 meters in certain areas. Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution while on the roads, as these reduced visibility conditions may increase the risk of accidents.

The National Hydrometeorology Service urges motorists to slow down, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. The situation will be monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.