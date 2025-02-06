Sahil Babayev appointed Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance - decree

6 February 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

By a previous decree, Sahil Babayev has been dismissed from his position as Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

Sahil Babayev has been appointed Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Azernews reports.

