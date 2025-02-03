Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attack

3 February 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Deeply saddened by the news of terrorist attack in #Balochistan , Islamic Republic of #Pakistan . Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time. Having faced the devastating impact of…

Azernews reports that the ministry shared a statement on its social media account, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences to Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

