Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attack

3 February 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences to Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

Azernews reports that the ministry shared a statement on its social media account, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

