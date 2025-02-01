Birol Akgün begins duty as Turkiye’s new Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Turkiye’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, officially began his duties on February 1.
Azernews reports that this was shared on Turkish embassy Birol Akgün's his official X account.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of Birol Akgün’s credentials on January 31.
On January 10, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Birol Akgün as Turkiye's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Azerbaijan.
The position was previously held by Cahit Bağçı, whose diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan concluded on December 14, 2024.
