Earthquake hits Caspian Sea
An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on January 25, Azernews reports citing the Republic Seismological Service Center.
The earthquake, which occurred at 17:22, had a magnitude of 3.1.
The epicenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 66 kilometers.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!