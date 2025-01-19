Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim gratitudes IFC Managing Director on behalf of Azerbaijani leadership for his contributions to COP29
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States of America, Khazar Ibrahim, presented a Certificate of Appreciation from President Ilham Aliyev to IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, Azernews reports, citing the post on X.
In his post, the Ambassador says:
This honor reflects our sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions and active participation in COP29, held from Nov 11–22 in Baku.
Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim @hazar_khazar presented a Certificate of Appreciation from President Ilham Aliyev @presidentaz to IFC @IFC_org Managing Director Makhtar Diop @Diop_IFC. This honor reflects our sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions and active participation in… pic.twitter.com/cq763TOn2o— Azerbaijan Embassy US (@azembassyus) January 18, 2025
