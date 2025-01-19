Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim gratitudes IFC Managing Director on behalf of Azerbaijani leadership for his contributions to COP29

19 January 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States of America, Khazar Ibrahim, presented a Certificate of Appreciation from President Ilham Aliyev to IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, Azernews reports, citing the post on X.

In his post, the Ambassador says:

This honor reflects our sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions and active participation in COP29, held from Nov 11–22 in Baku.