Newly renovated courtyards inaugurated in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 January 2025 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

On January 8, newly renovated courtyards encompassing multi-story residential buildings, housing over 3,000 residents in the Nizami and Khatai districts of the capital, were opened for public use. The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center.

Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, along with IDEA volunteers, participated in tree-planting campaigns held in the courtyards and presented gifts to children living in these areas.

As with other areas renovated under the "Our Courtyard" project, the refurbished space has been designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring ease of movement for people with limited mobility. Facilities have been created to promote the development of children across all age groups and to encourage youth engagement in sports. The yard features a football field with artificial turf, a chess area, various sports equipment, and playgrounds for children. Additionally, gazebos, numerous benches, birdhouses, and cat shelters have been installed. The area also benefits from new lighting poles, surveillance cameras, renovated building facades, and upgraded infrastructure, including new asphalt, roofing, and electrical lines.

In tandem with restoring green areas, seedlings of various trees and shrubs have been planted. To combat air pollution, dense vegetation like common marble ivy and other climbing plants have been strategically planted along the perimeter of the yard, forming "green barriers."

The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to enhance cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across the capital, promote green spaces, foster areas for meaningful recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents. So far, a total of 156 residential areas have been landscaped and handed over to residents under this initiative.

Moreover, IDEA encourages residents to submit proposals and requests pertaining to yard improvement and reconstruction work. Requests can be sent to the hotline "1113" or the email address ([email protected]) of IDEA.