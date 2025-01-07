Absence of European Commission, which is party to COP, raises a lot of questions, says President

7 January 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

“This was the first COP where the President of the European Commission did not attend, though the participation of the President of the Commission was confirmed a couple of months before,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local TV channels on January 7.

“There was a lot of time to come. By the way, the Secretary-General of the United Nations came twice: at the opening and at the closing. But again, this message was ignored by the European Commission. Of course, COP29 did not suffer from that, but the absence of the European Commission, which is a party to COP, of course, raises a lot of questions,” noted the President.