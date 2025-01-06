President Ilham Aliyev meets families of crew members killed in plane crash and surviving flight attendants

6 January 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

On January 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the families of the crew members who lost their lives and the surviving flight attendants from the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC on the Baku-Grozny route, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!