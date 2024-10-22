BRICS contributes to improvement of global governance and just world order, Hikmet Hajiyev

22 October 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

BRICS contributes to the improvement of global governance and the development of a more just international order, Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he said this in an interview with "Xinhua" news agency.

According to him, since its establishment, BRICS has served the democratization of the international relations system.

"We believe that BRICS countries, by adhering to the principles of international law, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, support mutually beneficial relations between states and prevent the monopolization of the political agenda by just one group of countries. At the same time, it contributes to the improvement of global governance and the development of a more just international order," Hajiyev noted.

The presidential aide also touched upon the organization's potential. In his opinion, member states can leverage their advantages.

Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan's interest in joining BRICS would be a logical continuation of the country's active and independent foreign policy. Azerbaijan could bring additional dynamism to BRICS, and its membership would be a continuation of the country's good relations with the current participants on a multilateral platform.

