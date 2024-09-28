Azernews.Az

Saturday September 28 2024

Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS]

28 September 2024 20:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS]

Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 held in Georgia with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian servicemen has ended, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

The military personnel from all 3 countries and the representatives of the relevant state institutions accomplished the tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important regional economic projects in the Vaziani training district.

The participants demonstrated high professionalism in the exercise, held in order to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure reconciliation between the armed forces of the participating countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's attended Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 wraps up [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more