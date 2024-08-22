Survey: Majority of respondents were positive about participating in election in Azerbaijan

22 August 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

81% of the population expressed interest in the parliamentary elections, according to a survey conducted by Italy's SWG SPA company among local respondents prior to the elections.

Azernews reports that, during a press conference on the results, it was revealed that 21% of respondents were very interested in the parliamentary elections, 13% showed little interest, 5% were not interested, and 1% responded that they did not know.

Among the respondents, 57% stated that they would participate in the election, 27% said they probably would, 6% said no, and 10% were unsure.

Additionally, 91% of respondents rated the restoration work in the Garabagh region as excellent, 4% as good, 3% as sufficient, 1% as insufficient, and 1% responded that they did not know.

It should be noted that the survey was conducted between July 15 and August 15.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz