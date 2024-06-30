Azerbaijani Deputy FM participates in Dubrovnik Forum [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov has participated in Dubrovnik Forum held in Croatia, Azernews reports.

Within the forum, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov addressed the panel session "Leaders' Panel of the Forum. Connecting the Dots: Reliable Supply Chains and Maritime Security".

At the panel session, Elnur Mammadov highlighted the large-scale energy projects implemented by our country in the last 30 years, and the development of transit opportunities.

Recalling that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the Deputy Minister informed about the cooperation of the Azerbaijani side with foreign partners in the direction of the development and transmission of renewable energy, including the Black Sea submarine cable project. A number of bilateral meetings were also held during the visit.

Current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, including the intensification of political dialogue between the two countries, economy, trade, transport, energy, culture, humanitarian, and demining were discussed at the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Frano Matušić.

In this regard, the necessity of using the existing potential in the direction of further expansion of relations was emphasized.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov informed the other side about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the work done in the direction of advancing the peace agenda, as well as the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction in the territories freed from occupation.

Elnur Mammadov also had a meeting with head of the Civil Defense Department of the Croatian Ministry of Internal Affairs Damir Trut.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan-Croatia relations are developing successfully in many areas, especially in the field of humanitarian demining, which is a priority for our country, and they exchanged views on future development prospects in this direction.

The importance of strengthening the cooperation and expanding the exchange of experience between the Croatian companies specialized in the field of demining and ANAMA was noted as well.

The deputy minister also gave an interview to Croatian state television HRT1.

