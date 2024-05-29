French Polynesia delegation visits Azerbaijan to foster bilateral relations [PHOTO]

29 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today, on the 29th, heads and secretaries of the French Polynesia Parliament, along with representatives from the Tavini party, the ruling party of the country, are visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The purpose of this four-day visit is to explore opportunities for establishing parliamentary, economic, humanitarian, educational, scientific, sporting, and healthcare collaborations between Azerbaijan and French Polynesia. The delegation will engage in various meetings at the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) and other state and private institutions.

As part of the visit, the delegation will participate in a conference at the Milli Majlis titled "The Right to Decolonization of French Polynesia: Challenges and Prospects."

This visit of the French Polynesia delegation was arranged at the invitation of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) to address colonialism and its contemporary manifestations in the 21st century. The invitation was extended following discussions held on April 30th of this year at the Vienna Office of the United Nations, in alignment with the provisions of the trade agreement signed by the Tavini party and the BIG during the international conference titled "Liberation from Colonialism: Assessing the Consequences of Assimilation and Its Impact on Human Rights Restoration."

It's important to highlight that the Tavini party has been fighting for the independence of French Polynesia for many years, freed from French slavery.

