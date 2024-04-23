FM Bayramov informs Czech counterpart about Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

23 April 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his official visit to the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský, Azernews reports.

The ministers first held the one-on-one meeting, followed by the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations of the two countries.

The meeting revolved around the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic across political, economic, energy, humanitarian and other domains, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The parties underscored that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are built on solid foundations such as mutual respect and support for the norms and principles of international law, each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The FMs emphasized that the existing high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as the reciprocal visits and contacts of representatives at the level of state and government, and parliaments, had fostered the evolving of relations within both bilateral and multilateral platforms. Additionally, they stressed the importance of intensifying the activities of the bilateral economic commission.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted in Azerbaijan this year, noting that this prestigious event creates new prospects for the partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

The sides praised the current level of development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, as well as underscored the importance of boosting mutual investments and diversifying the existing areas of cooperation to ensure more sustainable relations.

The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the field of green energy production, as well as participation of the Czech investors in the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the opportunities offered for the Czech transit-logistics companies at the Middle Corridor and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The sides also underlined the importance of continuing and further deepening of successful cooperation in humanitarian, educational, cultural, youth and sports, tourism domains.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shed light on the post-conflict situation in the region, the mine threat, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

During the press briefing, the ministers made statements on the results of the meeting and responded to journalists’ questions.

