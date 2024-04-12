Azercosmos expands network in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

12 April 2024 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

The expansion of the "Azconnexus" network continues in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, Dunay Badirkhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Space Agency ("Azerkosmos") under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, told media.

Within the framework of the "Azconnexus" platform presented by "Azerkosmos", it is possible to provide internet and data services anywhere in the coverage area of ​​our satellite, especially in areas with complex terrain. As you know, we use it in the Garabagh region. According to the request, new systems are being installed," he said.

D. Badirkhanov added that more than 100 projects have been implemented by digitizing satellite services and using satellite solutions through the Geographical Information Systems Center, which started operating last year.

"30 of them were implemented only in territories freed from occupation. These were mainly related to agriculture, ecology and environmental issues. I would like to emphasize that our participation in these projects continues."

