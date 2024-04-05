Some of Azerbaijan's territories are at high risk of severe drought

5 April 2024 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

As a result of climate change in Azerbaijan, 40% of water reservoirs and 52% of marshes in the Gyzylaghach Reserve have been lost.

Azernews reports that Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Space Agency ("Azercosmos") alongside the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, mentioned this at the event "Climate Change from Space Perspective".

"From 1993 to 2023, the level of the Caspian Sea has decreased by 2 meters. This decrease of 1.5 meters coincides with the last five years," he noted.

S. Asadov drew attention to the loss of 18 glaciers in the Greater and Lesser Caucasus and Talysh mountains compared to 2017.

"During the assessment of drought levels nationwide, it was determined that 15% of Azerbaijan's territory is at a very high risk of drought. The regions most exposed to drought risk are Ganja, Dashkesen, and the Mountainous Shirvan," he emphasized.

