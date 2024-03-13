Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army holds session on commander's training system [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 March 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Combined Arms Army holds a session on the commander training system with commanders and deputies of battalions and batteries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

The session concentrated on improving the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the officers and strengthening their skills in the management of units. The main focus was on the planning and conducting of exercises in tactical, intelligence, shooting, physical, and drill training.

In the classes held, questions such as the importance of the new requirements that have arisen in modern battles, possible problems in management, and other issues in the fight against drones and small-sized quadrocopters have been worked out.

The physical and drill training of the officers involved in the commander's training session were checked, and the guidelines and topography were examined.

In the end, the session was analysed, and the officers were instructed to further increase the level of combat training and professionalism of the subordinate personnel, adapt the training to real combat conditions, and use technological innovations.

