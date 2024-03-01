AZERNEWS releases another print issue

1 March 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 1.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "France encourages Armenia provocations on conventional border"; "Baku to host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup"; "RFE/RL investigates Azerbaijan while world media does Menendes"; "West uses Armenia for new war against Azerbaijan" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz