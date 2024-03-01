AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 1.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "France encourages Armenia provocations on conventional border"; "Baku to host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup"; "RFE/RL investigates Azerbaijan while world media does Menendes"; "West uses Armenia for new war against Azerbaijan" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz