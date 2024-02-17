Azerbaijan's FM meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs

17 February 2024 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

On February 16, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien at the request of the other side within the Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports, citing the MFA.

During the meeting, the two countries discussed bilateral and multilateral agenda issues, as well as the prospects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis, according to the information.

After 5 months of stability, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Armenian provocation, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded as a result of sniper fire without any provoking factors, is aimed at undermining the peace process.

At the same time, the inadmissibility of their "binocular diplomacy" as a means of propaganda against Azerbaijan, which contradicts the stated goals of the EU mission in Armenia, such as the promotion of regional stability and confidence building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As for the draft peace agreement, the existing claims against the territorial sovereignty and sovereignty of our country in the Armenian Constitution, legislative acts, international organizations and courts were mentioned once again and the importance of rejecting those claims was stressed.

At the meeting, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the information says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz