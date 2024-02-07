Voting in Ukraine begins amid air attacks

7 February 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, voting began at the polling station established at Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

600 citizens of Azerbaijan are registered voters in Ukraine. Voting will last until 19:00 local time.

Voters from Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv, Sumy, Poltava, and other regions will come and vote during the day.

It should be noted that, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, today, there was an explosion. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported.

A weather warning has been declared in the country since the morning.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz