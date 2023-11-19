Azernews.Az

19 November 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iraqi President visits Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honour of the distinguished guest.

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

