Foreign national rescued in Tufandag [VIDEO]

19 November 2023 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

A foreign citizen who found himself helpless in Gabala mountainous district has been rescued, Azernews reports.

The hotline "112" received information about a helpless man in the Tufandag area of Gabala district.

In connection with the received information, rescuers of the North-West Regional Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately involved in search and rescue operations.

When assessing the operational situation at the scene, it was found that a foreign citizen R. Mammadov, born in 2015, was helpless in the mountainous terrain.

The rescuers rescued the child using special rescue equipment in accordance with the operating conditions.

---

