Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign deal to establish joint business council

12 November 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Ivorian Business Council to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, the official SPA news agency reported on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

The agreement was signed by President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi and the Chairman of the Ivorian Employers Association, Ahmed Cisse, which coincided with the Saudi-African Summit that was held in the capital, Riyadh, on Friday.

The council will be responsible for organizing commercial activities and launching promotional campaigns to enhance trade and investment and joint economic ventures, and will provide a platform for Saudi and Ivorian businesses to introduce and promote their activities and establish partnerships.

It will also open new qualitative areas of economic cooperation and facilitate continuous interaction between the business sectors of the two countries, exchanging information about opportunities and markets, organizing exhibitions and conferences, and visits by trade delegations.

