National Defense University hosts training course with participation of NATO experts [PHOTOS]

3 November 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

As part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), the training on "Development of STANAG-6001 reading and listening test" with the participation of specialists of the Bureau for International Language Coordination (BILC) is being conducted at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

Prior to the training, the rector of the Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev met with the guests.

It was emphasized that the meetings and organized courses played an important role in improving the military educational sphere of the Azerbaijan Army.

The delegation provided information about activities to be carried out during the training on teaching modern methodology, methods, and means of military education.

It should be noted that at the training conducted with the participation of the teaching staff of the Foreign Language Center and experts on domestic and foreign education, listening, reading, and writing tests are standardized, test samples compiled by test commissions are analyzed, and listening tests are checked with the participation of servicemen studying at the Foreign Language Center.

The main objective of the training is to improve the knowledge and skills of teachers and instructors involved in the Foreign Language Center’s activities on the development and evaluation of test questions of STANAG-6001.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz