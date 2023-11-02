How is Caspian region suffering from a number of difficulties?

2 November 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

"Currently, the Caspian region is experiencing a number of difficulties related to the negative impact of unresolved environmental problems." This was stated by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at the meeting of the expert group to study the causes of changes in the level of the Caspian Sea as well as the preparation of appropriate adaptation measures, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the Caspian Sea is a unique water basin on our planet and has the richest natural resources of global importance for the peoples of the coastal states:

"In addition to anthropogenic impacts such as reduction of bio-resources, marine pollution, and problems of natural origin - the prolonged lowering of the sea level as a result of climate change - affect marine ecosystems and lead to their degradation."

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev also said at the meeting of the expert group on studying the causes of changes in the level of the Caspian Sea, as well as the preparation of appropriate adaptation measures, that over the past 5 years, the level of the Caspian Sea has decreased by 69 cm, and over the past 10 years - by 114 cm.

According to the Minister, the current state of the Caspian Sea environment and the dynamics of sea level decline are a cause for concern.

M.Babayev noted that the faster the sea level changes, the more severe the consequences:

"Fluctuations in the level of the Caspian Sea affect the state of coastal zones and a number of industries related to the sea - fishing, maritime transport, port activities, construction, and various industries, as well as the population living in the coastal areas. zone".

