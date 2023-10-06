Peruvian Congress adopts statement on September 27 - Memorial Day

6 October 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

On the initiative of the chairman of the Peru-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group and member of the Peruvian Congress, Jose Enrique Ore, the Congress adopted a statement over September 27 - Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

The Embassy said that it was noted in the statement that in 2020 the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan took measures to prevent the new military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

It is emphasized that the national, cultural, and religious heritage was destroyed, as well as war crimes were committed, mines were planted, and urbicide and ecocide were carried out by Armenia. Besides, it was noted that Azerbaijan freed its internationally recognized territories from invasion and restored its territorial integrity, creating conditions for solving the main task of returning nearly one million Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes in a safe and dignified manner.

In the statement, it is brought to attention that the September 27 - Remembrance Day, announced by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, to commemorate the dear memory of the soldiers and officers who were heroically martyred in the 44-day Patriotic War, which led to the beginning of a new era in the region, changed realities and restored international justice, deeply saddens the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

In the end, condolences were given to the people of Azerbaijan and deep respect was expressed to the memory of all the martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for the freedom of the Motherland.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz