Ukrainian President makes phone call to Azerbaijani President

On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the significant humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, especially for the support for the energy sector in winter conditions.

During the phone conversation, the sides expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states and exchanged views on regional security, current threats, and future cooperation formats.

