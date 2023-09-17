Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society welcomes agreement on delivery of goods via Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads

17 September 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society welcomes the agreement on the delivery of goods to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

“We regret that, despite the fact that an agreement was reached to open both roads on September 1, 2023, it will only be implemented on September 18.

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society believes that the politicization of cargo transportation is unacceptable. If necessary, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, which is an independent, impartial organization, is ready to provide any support to this process,” the society noted.

---

