Air Defense Units carry out combat firing

13 September 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Air Defense Units of the Air Force conduct uninterrupted whole-day service, constantly observe Azerbaijan’s airspace, and take relevant measures, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

According to the training plan for 2023, the Air Defense Units of the Air Force carried out combat firing.

During the fire exercises, combat crews successfully fulfilled the tasks of bringing the “Ildirim 8-ER” anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and preparing it for combat use, as well as detecting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by an imaginary enemy.

The main attention during the shooting was paid to improving the military personnel’s skills in managing anti-aircraft missile systems capable of missile defense, improving interoperability between crews and further increasing the combat capability of units.

---

