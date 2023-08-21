Work started to support employment of families resettled in Fuzuli city

21 August 2023 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Work has begun to provide employment for residents resettled in Fuzuli city under the Great Return Programme. Representatives of the State Employment Agency, subordinate to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, held meetings with the first 23 families resettled in Fuzuli after their settlement, Azernews reports, citing Agency.

According to information provided by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry, the employment opportunities of these families were assessed and they were provided with information on active employment programmes (self-employment programmes, vocational training courses, job placement activities, etc.). Based on the results of the assessment, employment support is provided to citizens within the framework of these programmes.

In general, in the first phase, initial contacts were made with each of the families to explore employment opportunities for members of the 144 families planned to be relocated to Fuzuli. Discussions were held to identify employment opportunities for members of these families and they were provided with detailed information on active employment programmes.

