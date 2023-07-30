Azerbaijan's Prime Minister visits Baku Shipyard [PHOTOS]

30 July 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has visited the Baku Shipyard. The Prime Minister familiarized himself with the works done at the plant, the projects implemented so far and potential projects, Azernews reports.

As part of his visit, Ali Asadov met with the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Executive Director of "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC Ulvi Mansurov and Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard Elshad Nuriyev.

The meeting discussed the plant' activity and presentations regarding plans to ramp up its production capacity, operational and commercial efficiency, attraction of financial mechanisms and long-term loans etc.

The sides also highlighted the issues of attracting a financing mechanism and long-term loans for sustainable and full use of the production capacity of the plant, creating new closed areas to increase the production capacity of the enterprise, as well as expanding the technical capabilities of the plant for the production of renewable energy.

A task was given to the Economy Ministry to present specific proposals for increasing the plant's potential and expanding production works.

Later, the Prime Minister met with the plant workers.

