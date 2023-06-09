Azerbaijan approves amendments to decree "On Public Participation"
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amendments to the decree "On Public Participation".
According to the amendments:
1. In Article 1.0.4, the words "on relevant issues" are replaced by "as well as on issues of public and local importance discussed by central, local executive authorities and local self-government bodies"; in the same article, after the word "preparation", an addition follows - "(study)".
2. In Article 1.0.8, after the word "projects", an addition follows - "or issu
es of public and local importance discussed by central, local executive authorities and local self-government bodies", and the words "central and local executive authorities and local self-government bodies" are replaced by "these bodies".
3. In Article 7.1.5, the word "public" is followed by an addition - "and local".
4. In Articles 16.1 and 17.1, the word "projects" is followed by an addition - "or issues of public and local importance under discussion".
---
