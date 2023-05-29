Mahruzlu village of Gubadli district in photos [PHOTOS]

29 May 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Mahruzlu village of Gubadli district is located on the bank of the Hakari River.

The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into ruins.

The valiant Azerbaijan Army, which crushed the Armenian armed forces in the Patriotic War, liberated the village on November 9, 2020.

With reference to Azertag, Azernews presents photos of the Mahruzlu village, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

---

