Azerbaijani Air Forces jets carry out training flights [VIDEO]

30 March 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the training plan for 2023, jets of the Azerbaijani Air Forces are involved in training flights, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Before the flights, the military pilots practiced flying skills in modern simulators, safety rules are delivered to the servicemen, and then practical flights are carried out.

The flights of jets are carried out on specified routes and the focus of exercises is to improve combat skills.

Tasks on take-off and landing, difficult pilotage at different altitudes, and combat maneuvers are accomplished by military pilots with high professionalism.

