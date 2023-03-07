US pundit blames international organizations & EU for omitting situation in Karabakh

7 March 2023 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian fascist armed forces are making every effort to obliterate the peace process in the Caucasus region. Karabakh is Azerbaijan and has always been a historic epicenter of the Nation of Azerbaijan, the international community must exert pressure and impose economic sanctions against Yerevan’s autocratic regime.

A US pundit said in an exclusive interview to Azernews, on the recent Armenian provocation in Karabakh.

"The March 5th armed clashes provoked by Armenian soldiers are a blatant act of violence that violate all norms of International Law and Humanitarian Laws; these provocations happened inside a territory that is temporarily controlled by the Russian Peace Keeping Forces and Moscow’s presence, once again, in an egregious manner gave to Armenian thugs carte blanche. Russia’s silence and collaborationist behavior in favor of Armenian fascist government is observed constantly, day in and day out, during their illegal presence inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan."

The pundit also blamed international organizations for oversighting the current situation, and implicated it to the lack of efforts made by the European Union over the past 30 years of occupation of Armenia.

"International community fails to understand that today’s ongoing full-scale war in the Black Sea Region, that started in 2014; has its origins in the Southern Caucasus and the apathy of western nations has emboldened ruthless regimes such as the one in Yerevan and its patrons. Azerbaijan has every right to defend its own sovereign territory and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are handling the regional security challenges with a high level of professionalism, resolve and integrity."

"The European Union External Action has failed to reach a sustainable peace agreement and framework in the Caucasus, after over three decades of failures and blunders committed by Jose Manuel Barroso and his successors, are being felt today in a large swath of territory that stretches from Baltics and Central Europe all the way to Central Asia," the political expert added.

