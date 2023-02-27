Turkiye foreign minister meets Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-devastated Kahramanmaras [PHOTO]

27 February 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met a group of young Azerbaijani volunteers in a tent camp for earthquake victims in Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports, citing the Union of Azerbaijani Volunteers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also shared a post on his social network account, noting that everyone in Azerbaijan is driven by a desire to help Turkiye, and expressed his gratitude to the volunteers.

Underscoring that Azerbaijani youth representatives are working as volunteers in tent camps in quake-hit Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya, he added that they are serving thousands of people affected by the earthquake, as well as unloading and sorting aid supplies such as food, clothes, medicaments and distributing water and hot meals, delivering necessary aid, and providing other support services to dozens of neighborhoods in different areas. In addition, the volunteers are visiting remote villages and are actively participating in implementing humanitarian activities.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani volunteers set up special tents for the purpose of rehabilitation and effective organization of leisure time for children affected by the earthquake, as well as provide care and psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the shocks and traumas. In addition, the volunteers with medical education provide first aid to locals or refer them to professional doctors, as well as serve the victims in mobile pharmacies.

