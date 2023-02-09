President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company for broadcasting UEFA EURO 2024

9 February 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on providing financial support to the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the order, from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, funds in the amount of 940,500 euros in manat equivalent have been allocated for the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company to acquire the right to broadcast the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship in Germany in 2024.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this order.

Germany will host EURO 2024, having been chosen to stage the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on 27 September 2018. Turkey was the only other nation that bid to hold UEFA EURO 2024. West Germany hosted the 1988 edition, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the UEFA European Championship since reunification. The 2006 FIFA World Cup also took place in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz