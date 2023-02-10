Azerbaijani mountain climbers join rescue mission in Turkiye

10 February 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani mountain climbers have arrived in a quake-ravaged part of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Israfil Ashurli and mountain climber Renat Rahimxanov joined the volunteers in Hatay province to help with the rescue mission.

The mountain climbers could rescue a man out of the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye was nearly 18,342. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the Turkish earthquake-hit regions.

