Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire - MoD

4 December 2022 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On December 3, at about 16:30, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took adequate retaliatory measures.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz