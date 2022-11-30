Azerbaijan, US eye normalization process, peace treaty with Armenia [PHOTO]

30 November 2022 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker discussed the normalization process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, bilateral negotiations on peace treaty elements, including the Washington meeting, the issue of opening communication routes and the delimitation process, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Bayramov stressed Armenia's failure to fulfill the trilateral statement so far, the incomplete withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, Armenia's use of the Lachin corridor for military purposes, and the existing landmine threat. The minister also informed about the views of Azerbaijan on the issue of the reintegration of Armenians living in Karabakh.

In turn, Reeker noted that the US is ready to support the negotiation process in every possible way. He stressed the importance of peace talks, as well as outlined the need to ensure regional tranquility.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The border delimitation commissions had already been established, with two meetings already held, and a third meeting scheduled for the near future. Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is in favor of taking concrete steps in certain directions in this process. During the discussion, perspectives on other humanitarian concerns conducive to the normalization process were also sounded.

