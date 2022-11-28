Azerbaijani exclave finance minister taken into custody

28 November 2022 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Security Service has detained Nakhchivan’s Finance Minister Rafael Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Baku city’s Sabail District Court considered the petition of an investigator against Aliyev in the framework of a criminal case, which is being processed by the state service.

By a decision of judge Ulviya Shukurova dated November 26, 2022, Rafael Aliyev was taken into custody for a period of 4 months.

The details of the minister's detention and the results of the ongoing criminal case are being specified.

To recap, Aliyev is being accused of abuse of office and embezzlement of AZN144 million ($84.7 million) of public funds in various ways.

Previously, it was reported that as the result of an investigation being carried out by the State Security Service in the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, several heads of the committee were arrested.

