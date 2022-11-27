Two new medals established in Azerbaijan

27 November 2022 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Distinction in the Service in the Prosecutor's Office" and "For Effective Cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office".

The amendment establishes the "Excellence in the Service of the Prosecutor’s Office" and "Effective cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office" medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz