Azerbaijani top diplomat warns third parties against provocations in Karabakh

10 November 2022 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended an event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.

He said that at a time when new cooperation opportunities are emerging in the region, new reconstruction activities are underway in Karabakh, which had not been inhabited for 30 years, it is inadmissible and unacceptable for any third party to take subversive steps.

The minister underscored that Azerbaijan will not let third parties get involved in subversive activities against the country:

"Azerbaijan will resolutely prevent any kind of provocations. Our strategy is clear, we want to establish cooperation, and mutually recognize and respect territorial integrity in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, and we will continue to work in this direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz