Chronicles of Victory: October 21, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 24-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- The publication is made on the official Twitter page of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev due to the liberation from occupation of a number of villages in Fizuli and Jabrayil regions.

- The publication is made on the official Twitter page of President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation from occupation of the Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of the Zangilan region.

- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presents the latest data from the front, and also reports on the liquidation of the chief of artillery, battalion commander and battalion commander of the Armenian Armed Forces, the destruction of the battalion of the 556th regiment of the Armenian army

- The Defense Ministry presents a video of night and day artillery firing of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

- Azerbaijani MoD shows footage of newly-liberated Chereken village.

- Another Armenian UAV is destroyed, and a video of military equipment abandoned by Armenian units on the battlefield is made public.

- Air defense units of Azerbaijan discover and destroyed 3 more tactical UAVs of the Armenian Armed Forces.

- Armenia continues to escalate the situation in the front-line zone.

