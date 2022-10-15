Azerbaijani Army's Engineering Troops units laying new supply roads in mountainous terrain [VIDEO]

15 October 2022 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Engineering work is underway on Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Units and sub-units of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army remove landmines from roads to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as lay new supply routes for units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

As a result of interaction between Engineering Troops and public agencies, over 50 kilometers of new supply routes were laid in October 2022, while the total length of routes, laid for units in difficult terrain, reached 1,078 kilometers. Moreover, 81 road signs were installed during October, whereas in total, their number equaled 1,796.

More than 550 hectares of land were completely cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnances following the de-mining activities of the Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units in liberated territories, from October 1 to October 15.

As of today, more than 27,960 hectares of liberated land have been cleared of landmines. In total, 9,726 anti-personnel landmines, 2,485 anti-tank landmines, and 10,316 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on removing landmines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support are being carried out in the liberated territories.

