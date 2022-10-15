Azernews.Az

Chronicles of Victory (October 15, 2020): First VP of Azerbaijan urged international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia [PHOTO]

15 October 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

According to Trend, the post says:

"How one should be inhuman, merciless and morally degraded to deliberately shell the funeral procession in the cemetery? I urge the international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia and I express my condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives. May Allah rest their souls!"

